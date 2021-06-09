Teen 'killed two sisters after deal with demon to win lottery', court hears
A teenager killed two sisters in a London park as a sacrifice to a demon so he could win the lottery, a jury was told.Full Article
A teenager killed two sisters in a brutal knife attack after seeking a deal with the devil to “sacrifice” women in order to win..