Keystone XL Pipeline Project Is Canceled
The embattled project to carry oil from Canada to Nebraska had been on life support since President Biden’s first day in office and stalled by legal battles for years before that.Full Article
The decision concludes a long struggle over the controversial 1930km pipeline that became a litmus test for climate activism.
NEW YORK: Canada's TC Energy said Wednesday it has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline project, throwing in the towel on a..