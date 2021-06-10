Palestinian security officers killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
A firefight erupted after Israeli special forces went to Jenin to arrest suspected militants.Full Article
Three Palestinians were killed early Thursday by Israeli special forces who were on a mission to arrest suspected “terrorists”..
On Friday protesters hurled stones at Israeli security forces amid clashes in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the occupied..