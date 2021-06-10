Record high hospital waiting list in England as 5.1m need treatment
Published
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has reached a new record high.Full Article
Published
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has reached a new record high.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that reducing NHS waiting lists and beating the backlog is a "real priority now for our..
The number of people in England waiting to start hospital treatment is now at a record high because of the coronavirus pandemic. At..