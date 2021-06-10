Woman who lost job over transgender views wins appeal
A woman who lost her job after expressing views that sex cannot be changed and transgender women are "not women" has won an appeal against an employment tribunal.Full Article
Maya Forstater lost her job after expressing views on trans people. She's appealing an employment tribunal case that she also lost.
Maya Forstater lost her job at a think tank over tweets saying people cannot change their biological sex.