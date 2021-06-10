The Delta variant now makes up 91% of new UK coronavirus cases, the health secretary has said, amid a warning from Public Health England that infections are rising "rapidly".Full Article
Delta variant now makes up 91% of new UK infections - as cases rise 'rapidly'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid Delta variant responsible for 91% of new cases across the UK
Daily Record
More than 700 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Scotland.
Delta Variant now makes up 91% of all new cases of Covid in UK
Hull Daily Mail
More coverage
Deadly New Coronavirus Variant
HuffPost NOW News
The Delta variant, a new coronavirus strain first identified in India, now makes up 6% of all cases in the United States.