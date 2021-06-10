Green MP Jenica Atwin crossing the floor to join the Liberals
Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin is poised to bolt from the Green party caucus today and cross the floor to join the governing Liberals, CBC News has learned.Full Article
Two sources say New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin is set to join the Liberal caucus, leaving the Greens with just two MPs in the House..