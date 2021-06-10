Burns & Lawrence keep England afloat against New Zealand
Rory Burns makes 81 and Dan Lawrence an unbeaten 67 to help England to 258-7 on a raucous first day of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston.Full Article
But England opener Rory Burns put a dent in New Zealand`s bid to go 1-0 up in a two-match series with a painstaking hundred, with..
Rory Burns took immense satisfaction from crowning his England recall with a battling century in front of his wife and baby..