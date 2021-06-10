US Again Condemns Nigeria’s Twitter Ban
Abuja blocked social media platform after Twitter removed tweet from President Muhammadu BuhariFull Article
The U.S. Department of State on Thursday condemned the Nigerian government for suspending Twitter and targeting individuals who use..
By Nelson Olanipekun*
Four years ago, Omoregie** and his friends were arrested without cause and taken into custody...