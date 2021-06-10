Senate confirms Zahid Quraishi, making him the first Muslim American federal judge
Zahid Quraishi is now the third judicial nominee from President Joe Biden to win Senate confirmation. The other two were confirmed earlier this week.
Quraishi is currently serving as a magistrate judge for the District of New Jersey and was confirmed by a 83-16 vote on Thursday.