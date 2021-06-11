The Delta (Indian) variant is about 60% more transmissible than the Alpha (Kent) variant and vaccines are less effective against it, Public Health England has said.Full Article
Delta variant 60% more transmissible than Alpha and more resistant to vaccines
Sky News0 shares 2 views
