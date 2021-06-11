G7 summit 2021 in Cornwall — live updates
Published
Leaders have started to arrive in the UK for a three-day meeting. They're expected to commit to sharing 1 billion COVID vaccine doses with poorer countries. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
Published
Leaders have started to arrive in the UK for a three-day meeting. They're expected to commit to sharing 1 billion COVID vaccine doses with poorer countries. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
The latest on what the G7 leaders are up to and how the summit is impacting Cornwall