What to Know About Mask Rules in California
Published
Friday: Vaccinated Californians will mostly be able to go mask-free. But there’s still some confusion. Also: News about California Today.Full Article
Published
Friday: Vaccinated Californians will mostly be able to go mask-free. But there’s still some confusion. Also: News about California Today.Full Article
California’s workplace regulators have withdrawn a controversial pending mask regulation while they consider a rule that more..
The CDC says fully vaccinated people can do without masks in most situations, but with California's economy set to fully reopen..