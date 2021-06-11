The scientists behind some of the most significant advancements in the battle against COVID -19 have been commended in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.Full Article
Arise, vaccine heroes! Who's on the Queen's Birthday Honours list?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen’s Birthday Honours: The highlights
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The lifesaving work of Covid-19 vaccine design and delivery is celebrated this year in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, as well as..
More coverage
Queen's Birthday Honours List in full - Covid heroes recognised
Wales Online
There are honours for everyone from Prue Leith, Judge Rinder and Lulu to Rick Wakeman, Lemn Sissay, Arlene Phillips, Sue Barker and..
Queen's Birthday Honours recognise pandemic heroes in North Staffordshire
Staffordshire Newsletter
-
Cornwall heroes on the Queen's Birthday Honours list
The Cornishman
-
Herefordshire people named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
Hereford Times