Harry Dunn's parents have welcomed a move that enables the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to engage with Anne Sacoolas' lawyers about the next steps in a criminal case against her.Full Article
Harry Dunn death: CPS cleared to engage with Anne Sacoolas' lawyers
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry Dunn death: Path clear for virtual trial, says foreign secretary
Dominic Raab says the UK can approach Anne Sacoolas's lawyers about holding some form of virtual trial.
BBC News
Harry Dunn death: Biden sympathetic to returning suspect
The PM says he and the president are working to end the row over whether Anne Sacoolas should face trial.
BBC News