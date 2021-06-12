Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark Finland-Euro 2020 football game
Published
Christian Eriksen collapsed during play and received CPR on field. He was carried off on a stretcher after more than 15 minutes of treatment.Full Article
Published
Christian Eriksen collapsed during play and received CPR on field. He was carried off on a stretcher after more than 15 minutes of treatment.Full Article
Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel during a..
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against..