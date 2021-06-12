Euro 2020 match suspended after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on field
Published
Christian Eriksen received treatment after collapsing in the first half of Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.
Published
Christian Eriksen received treatment after collapsing in the first half of Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.
Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel during a..
Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch as Denmark took on Finland in Copenhagen in their Euro 2020 opener which saw the match..