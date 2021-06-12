Finland beat Denmark in match overshadowed by Eriksen collapse
Published
Finland win their first game at a major finals as they beat Denmark in a match overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing.Full Article
Published
Finland win their first game at a major finals as they beat Denmark in a match overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing.Full Article
Fans of Denmark and Finland chant Christian Eriksen's name together in solidarity after the collapse of the player on the pitch..
Denmark star Christian Eriksen was reported to be in a stable condition after collapsing during the first half of Denmark’s..