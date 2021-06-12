Respect England players' wishes to take a knee, says FA
The Football Association has asked fans to not boo England players when they take a knee before their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday.Full Article
Clinton Morrison urges England fans not to boo the players taking a knee before games in an anti-racism gesture.