Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Joe and Jill Biden
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden flew Sunday from the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.Full Article
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden flew Sunday from the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth II greeted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle ahead of their meeting.
The US president and the First Lady will be meeting Queen Elizabeth II later today after they leave the G7 Summit at Carbis Bay