Netanyahu out as new Israeli government approved
Benjamin Netanyahu loses his 12-year hold on power as Israel's parliament approves new coalition government.Full Article
Netanyahu remains head of the Likud party and will hold the post of opposition leader.
A motley alliance of Israeli parties on Sunday ousted Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister, and formed..