Extinction Rebellion protests at end of G-7 summit
Published
Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate activism group gathered in St Ives on Sunday as the three-day G-7 summit came to a close.Full Article
Published
Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate activism group gathered in St Ives on Sunday as the three-day G-7 summit came to a close.Full Article
Members of the Extinction Rebellion climate activism group gathered in St Ives on Sunday as the three-day G-7 summit came to a..
Extinction Rebellion and Resist G7 are some of the groups organising demonstrations