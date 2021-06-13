Chris Hemsworth trolls Chris Evans on his 40th birthday, posts photo with Chris Pratt
For Chris Evans' 40th birthday on June 13, Chris Hemsworth celebrated by trolling the Captain America actor, posting a photo with Chris Pratt.
Well played, Chris Hemsworth. On Sunday, June 13, the 37-year-old Australian actor hilariously trolled his Avengers co-star Chris..
Hemsworth posted a photo alongside Pratt and jokingly wrote, “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my..