Blue Origin Space Flight With Jeff Bezos Goes for $28 Million at Auction
Published
Four people will be aboard the New Shepard, the Blue Origin rocket named for the first American in space, when it is set to launch.Full Article
A princely sum one un-named bidder will pay, for a spaceride with the billionaire founder of Amazon.
An unidentified enthusiast bid an astronomical $28 million Saturday to win an online auction for a seat aboard a New Shepard..