Barry Bonds enters miniature schnauzer named Rocky in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Published
Home run king Barry Bonds enters a miniature schnauzer named Rocky in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Published
Home run king Barry Bonds enters a miniature schnauzer named Rocky in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, while former baseball slugger Barry..
Former San Francisco Giants’ great Barry Bonds spoke with Jen Hale about his Miniature Schnauzer, Rocky, qualifying for the 145th..