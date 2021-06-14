Five teenagers have appeared in court over the robbery and murder of a 26-year-old man in South Wales.Full Article
Five teenagers appear in court over Newport murder
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Five teens appear in court charged with murder of 26-year-old dad
Ryan O'Connor was found unconscious in a street in Newport last week
Wales Online
Newport murder: Five people due in court after Alway killing
Three men and two 17-year-old boys are accused of killing Ryan O'Connor, 26, on a Newport estate.
BBC News