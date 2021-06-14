NATO leaders signal a harder line on China
Published
With a flurry of fist-bumps, NATO leaders concluded their first mid-pandemic summit today by taking a harder line on China than the world's leading democracies did last weekend.Full Article
By Susi Dennison and Jana Puglierin*
*Introduction*
On 4 April 2021, a headline in the Daily Express –..