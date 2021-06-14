Is Bill de Blasio Secretly Backing Eric Adams for Mayor?
Published
The mayor is not making a public endorsement in the primary race, but he is believed to favor Mr. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president.Full Article
Published
The mayor is not making a public endorsement in the primary race, but he is believed to favor Mr. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president.Full Article
Watch VideoVoters in New York City are heading to the polls in the Democratic primary for mayor. The winner will likely replace..