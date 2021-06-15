Chrissy Teigen apologises: 'I was a troll, full stop, and I am so sorry'

Chrissy Teigen apologises: 'I was a troll, full stop, and I am so sorry'

Sky News

Published

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media and apologised for cyberbullying, saying: "I was a troll, full stop, and I am so sorry".

Full Article