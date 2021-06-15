More than 30 million people in UK have now had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine
Published
More than 30 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the government.Full Article
Published
More than 30 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the government.Full Article
MEXICO CITY — Mexico received 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines donated by the United States on..
By J.C. Gotinga and Marielle Lucenio
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has put off by another six months his decision..