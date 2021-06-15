Philips recalls sleep apnea machines, ventilators over cancer risk
Published
Medical device maker Philips is recalling sleep apnea machines and ventilators containing foam that could put users at risk of cancer or other issues.
Published
Medical device maker Philips is recalling sleep apnea machines and ventilators containing foam that could put users at risk of cancer or other issues.
Foam in breathing devices can degrade and emit tiny particles and gases that may be toxic or pose carcinogenic risks.