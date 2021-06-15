4 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side, police say
Police say four people are dead and four others are injured after gunfire erupted at a home on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday morning.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a shooting Tuesday morning on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago..
