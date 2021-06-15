MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, donates $2.7 billion
Published
MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, has given $2.7 billion (€2.2 billion) to 286 organisations.Full Article
Published
MacKenzie Scott, citing wealth gap, has given $2.7 billion (€2.2 billion) to 286 organisations.Full Article
Watch VideoMacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and..
Ms. Scott’s wealth has continued to grow thanks to Amazon’s soaring stock price. Forbes estimates her net worth at roughly $60..