WTC Final: What is Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan doing these days? Find here
Published
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan spent the last week in the luxurious Hilton at Ageas Bowl hotel in the UK.Full Article
Published
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan spent the last week in the luxurious Hilton at Ageas Bowl hotel in the UK.Full Article
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is preparing for the much-anticipated World Test Championship finale against New Zealand, was..
Virat Kohli and his boys have started their practice session ahead of the WTC summit clash on June 18.
Team India cricketers and their wives, girlfriends and family have accompanied their husbands in England as the unit prepares for a..