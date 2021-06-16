Man charged after BBC journalist abused and chased by anti-lockdown protesters
A man has been charged after a BBC journalist was confronted and chased by anti-lockdown protesters close to Downing Street.Full Article
Corporation has condemned footage of one of its journalists being aggressively harassed
Protesters screamed in his face as he walked along the road in central London.