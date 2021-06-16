Viral: Woman takes revenge from ex-boyfriend for 5 years, reveals plan on TikTok - Watch
Published
A woman has revealed the "impressive" way she has sought revenge on her ex-boyfriend since their breakup more than five years ago.Full Article
Published
A woman has revealed the "impressive" way she has sought revenge on her ex-boyfriend since their breakup more than five years ago.Full Article
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing she faked her own wedding in a bid to get revenge on an ex-boyfriend.
The woman's TikTok video has been viewed by many and has got varied reactions from all. Some netizens shared it on other platforms..