Nearly 25% of Patients in US Experience ‘Long COVID’ Symptoms, Study Finds
Published
Yearlong study finds symptoms among coronavirus survivors of all ages, including fatigue, pain, breathing difficultiesFull Article
Published
Yearlong study finds symptoms among coronavirus survivors of all ages, including fatigue, pain, breathing difficultiesFull Article
A new Cleveland Clinic-led study has identified mechanisms by which COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer's disease-like dementia. The..
New COVID-19 Long-Haulers Study , Is Released by Mayo Clinic.
According to the study released
on May 12, 80% of those..
From kidney failure to heart damage to strokes, COVID-19 can cause a wide range of complications from head to toe. New research..