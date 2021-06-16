Shenzhou-12: China to launch first crew to new space station
Published
Three astronauts are set to blast off on China's longest ever human spaceflight mission.Full Article
Jiuquan, China (AFP) June 17, 2021
The first astronauts for China's new space station blasted off Thursday for the..
China has launched its first crewed mission in five years, sending three people to its new space station.