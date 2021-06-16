If there was any doubt that we are heading towards a third wave then Wednesday's daily infection total should go some way towards dispelling those uncertainties.Full Article
Third wave coming as Delta variant surges, but vaccine could be game-changer this time
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson lockdown announcement time and live updates
Hull Daily Mail
Delta variant spread has sparked fears of a third wave of Covid-19
More coverage
Vietnam In Strong Position Despite COVID-19 Spike – Analysis
Eurasia Review
There are interesting events occurring in Vietnam despite what was deemed to be a “world-class effort” in containing the..