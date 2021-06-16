'Cannibal of Las Ventas': Spanish man sentenced to 15 years for killing, eating his mother
Published
Alberto Sanchez Gomez was arrested in February 2019 for killing and eating his mother. He is now sentenced for 15 years in jail.
Published
Alberto Sanchez Gomez was arrested in February 2019 for killing and eating his mother. He is now sentenced for 15 years in jail.
The man, being called the Cannibal of Las Ventas, was found guilty of killing and eating his mother.
Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 28, or the “Cannibal of Las Ventas,” will also serve an additional five months for desecrating his..