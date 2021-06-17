Shake Shack manager sues NYPD, New York City over false claims his store poisoned officers

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD, New York City over false claims his store poisoned officers

USATODAY.com

Published

A Shake Shack manager was accused of poisoning NYPD officers' milkshakes. An investigation showed "no criminality." Now the manager is suing.

Full Article