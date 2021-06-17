Congress Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were freeFull Article
The bill was previously passed in the Senate. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.
The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US..