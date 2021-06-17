UK aid cuts risk millions of lives, warns World Health Organization
Published
Move leaves millions of the world’s poorest at risk from “neglected tropical diseases”, says agency.Full Article
Published
Move leaves millions of the world’s poorest at risk from “neglected tropical diseases”, says agency.Full Article
By Reinhardt Jacobsen
Together with the United Nations, the European Commission has urged "all parties to the conflict"..
World Oceans Day on June 8 this year is of particular significance to Sri Lanka because the theme this time is "Life and..