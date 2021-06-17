China has launched its first crewed mission in five years, sending three people to its new space station.Full Article
China sends three astronauts to new space station in first crewed mission for five years
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China launches first three-man crew to new space station
PA - Press Association STUDIO
China launched the first three astronauts on a mission to its new space station in its first crewed venture in five years.The..
More coverage
Rocket blasts off carrying first Chinese crew to new space station
Space Daily
Jiuquan, China (AFP) June 17, 2021
The first astronauts for China's new space station blasted off Thursday for the..
-
China successfully launches mission sending astronauts to new space station
Upworthy
-
EXPLAINER: The significance of China's new space station
SeattlePI.com
-
Alert: China launches first three-man crew to new space station in ambitious program's first crewed mission in five years
SeattlePI.com
-
Chinese astronauts blast off for new space station
Deutsche Welle