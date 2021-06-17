A US national holiday commemorating the end of slavery is due to be signed into law by President Biden after it received overwhelming backing.Full Article
US to get new national holiday recognising end of slavery
The story behind Juneteeth
Congress moved this week to establish Juneteenth as a new national holiday.
Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday
On June 15, the Senate passed a bill to commemorate the end of slavery in America by establishing Juneteenth National Independence..