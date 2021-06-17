A Houston hospital has paved the way for employers to require COVID-19 vaccines
Published
Houston Methodist became the first hospital to require workers to get vaccinated. Now it may set the trend for hospitals across the country.
Published
Houston Methodist became the first hospital to require workers to get vaccinated. Now it may set the trend for hospitals across the country.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is steadfast in her belief that it's wrong for her employer to..