Scottish medical student is Sewing Bee's youngest winner
Published
Serena Baker had the competition sewn up after being named winner of The Great British Sewing Bee.Full Article
Published
Serena Baker had the competition sewn up after being named winner of The Great British Sewing Bee.Full Article
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Serena Baker had the competition sewn up after being named winner of The Great..
Medical student Serena Baker has been crowned winner of The Great British Sewing Bee.