Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and the Olympics
Spanish world number three Rafael Nadal pulls out of this month's Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer.Full Article
Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics, saying Thursday he has decided to skip the two tournaments after..
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open