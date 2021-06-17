Japan to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions as Tokyo Olympics Near
Published
Tokyo and other prefectures will transition to 'quasi-emergency' measures after state of emergency ends on June 20Full Article
Published
Tokyo and other prefectures will transition to 'quasi-emergency' measures after state of emergency ends on June 20Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Reuters/Tokyo * Omi expert report says no spectators is least risky option * Hashimoto favours cap of up to..
The restrictions were due to be lifted next week, but with Japan still grappling with a fourth wave of the pandemic, this..