Tomori joins AC Milan from Chelsea in £24m deal
Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori joins AC Milan in a £24m move after a successful loan spell at the San Siro last season.Full Article
The defender will depart Stamford Bridge, bringing to an end a 16-year spell with the club he joined as an under 8
